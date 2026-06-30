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Trump reports progress in nuclear talks with Iran

Trump reports progress in nuclear talks with Iran
© Photo: Website of the White House

US President Donald Trump has said negotiations with Iran on the nuclear issue are developing positively.

"They are progressing well. I think we will have the denuclearization of Iran, very simply",

Trump told reporters when asked about the possibility of resuming military action against Tehran.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Tehran is ready to engage in dialogue with Washington on the nuclear issue, but would reject any excessive demands from the White House.

The parties have already drawn up a memorandum outlining the framework for a future Middle East peace settlement.

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