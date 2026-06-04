Trump says US making 'great success' with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration was making significant progress in its dealings with Iran.

"We are having great success with Iran," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Wisconsin.

He reiterated that Tehran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"They're not going to have a nuclear weapon. They are in no position to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

Separately, after landing in Wisconsin, the U.S. leader told reporters that the situation with Iran "seems to be going quite well."