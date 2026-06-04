Trump says US will soon end conflict with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said his country plans to end its military operation against Iran either through a bilateral agreement "or the very tough way."

"We're at a point we're going to come out of Iran very quickly, and it's going to be very strong, one way the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way," Trump said.

According to him, the U.S. has largely finished that one way or the other.

"You’ll see it either finished with a piece of paper or finished a more difficult way, although you could say a much easier way," Trump said.

The U.S. President claims that Iran still had 21% to 22% of its missiles left.