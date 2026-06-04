Trump says US will soon end conflict with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said his country plans to end its military operation against Iran either through a bilateral agreement "or the very tough way."
"We're at a point we're going to come out of Iran very quickly, and it's going to be very strong, one way the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way," Trump said.
According to him, the U.S. has largely finished that one way or the other.
"You’ll see it either finished with a piece of paper or finished a more difficult way, although you could say a much easier way," Trump said.
The U.S. President claims that Iran still had 21% to 22% of its missiles left.
“Most of the drone factories have been knocked out, most of the launching pads have been knocked out and most of the missile manufacturing areas have been knocked out,” he says. “But they still have capacity. They have some missiles, they have some drones," Trump said.