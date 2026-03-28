Trump says he would like to take control of Iranian oil

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like Washington to take control of Iran’s oil sector.

Speaking about Iran, the U.S. leader noted that his "preference would be to take the oil."

"To be honest with you, my favorite thing is to take the oil in Iran but some stupid people back in the US say:'why are you doing that?' But they’re stupid people," Trump said.

On March 26, the U.S. president also said at a Cabinet meeting that he considers taking control of Iranian oil to be one of the possible scenarios.

According to him, Iran’s leadership has signaled readiness to comply with most U.S. demands.

"They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn’t they?" he told reporters aboard his plane on route from West Palm Beach, Florida, to Washington, when asked whether the U.S. had sent Iran a 15-point proposal to end the conflict. "They’re agreeing with us on the plan. I mean, we asked for 15 things, we’re going to be asking for a couple of other things. I do see a deal in Iran. Could be soon," he said. "I think we’ll make a deal with them. Pretty sure. But it’s possible we won’t," Trump said.

The U.S. president also said he believes there has effectively been a regime change in Iran.