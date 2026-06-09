Trump suggests US could help rebuild Iran's infrastructure

The United States will likely be involved in rebuilding Iranian infrastructure damaged during the conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with ABC News.

"Somebody's going to have to build all that infrastructure, new bridges, new this, new that, new power plants. They're talking about a trillion dollars, probably more. That's why we'll probably get involved in rebuilding," Trump said.

When asked whether this would resemble the Marshall Plan, the U.S. post-World War II aid program for Europe, the U.S. leader agreed, but added that Washington would get half of Iran’s oil in return.