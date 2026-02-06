Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump to convene Board of Peace in two weeks for first time - report

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace”, tasked with overseeing governance in the Gaza Strip as part of a U.S.-led peace plan, will convene in Washington, DC, later this month for its first meeting, according to Axios.

The U.S. official and diplomats from four countries who are part of the board said that plans for the meeting on February 19 - which will also serve as a fundraising event for the reconstruction of Gaza.

The U.S. held a signing ceremony for the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month.

