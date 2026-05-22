Trump to decide on war with Iran on May 24

Tomorrow Donald Trump will decide on continuing or not the war with Iran. A meeting of key negotiators will take place at the White House today.

US President Donald Trump will determine his future strategy on the Iranian issue over the next two days. Today, the president will hold a meeting, tomorrow, he will announce his decision on continuing or not the war, Axios reports.

According to Trump, all key figures in the negotiating process will be present at the meeting, including Vice President JD Vance, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, and entrepreneur Jared Kushner.