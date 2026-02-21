Iran prepares for possible Khamenei's death - report

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has instructed senior associates on how to act if he is killed in potential U.S. or Israeli strikes, the New York Times reported, citing sources.

Khamenei, turned to Ali Larijani, the country’s top national security official. He has instructed Larijani and a handful of other close political and military associates to ensure that Iran survives not only American and Israeli bombs, but also any assassination attempts on its top leadership, including on Ayatollah Khamenei himself.

Ayatollah Khamenei has issued a series of directives. He has named four layers of succession for each of the military command and government roles that he personally appoints. He has also told everyone in leadership roles to name up to four replacements and has delegated responsibilities to a tight circle of confidants to make decisions in case communications with him are disrupted or he is killed.

While in hiding last June during 12 days of war with Israel, Ayatollah Khamenei named three candidates who could succeed him. They have never been publicly identified. But Larijani is almost certainly not among them because he is not a senior Shiite cleric - a fundamental qualification for any successor.