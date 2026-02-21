Iran not to hand over control of its resources to US - report

Iran has indicated it is prepared to make concessions on its nuclear programme in talks with the U.S. in return for the lifting of sanctions and recognition of its right to enrich uranium, as it seeks to avert a U.S. attack.

Iran would do this in return for U.S. recognition of Iran's right to "peaceful nuclear enrichment" under a deal that would also include lifting economic sanctions, Reuters reported.

In addition, Iran has offered openings for U.S. companies to participate as contractors in Iran's large oil and gas industries, the official said.

"Within the economic package under negotiation, the United States has also been offered opportunities for serious investment and tangible economic interests in Iran's oil industry," the official said.

The Iranian official said Tehran would not hand over control of its oil and mineral resources.