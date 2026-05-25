Iran deal still possible within days - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said a potential deal to end the U.S.-Israel war on Iran could “take a few days” to be agreed.

“There were some talks going on in Qatar today, so we’ll see if we can make progress. I think it’s a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document, so it’ll take a few days,” Rubio said.

According to him, Trump has expressed his desire to make it.

"He’s either going to make a good deal or no deal," Rubio said.

Earlier, CENTCOM said US forces attacked missile sites in southern Iran and boats on Monday, putting further strain on an already fragile ceasefire that has been in place since early April.