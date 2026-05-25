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Trump says Irans enriched uranium must be destroyed

Trump says Irans enriched uranium must be destroyed
© Photo: Website of the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Iran’s stocks of enriched uranium will be either brought to the United States or destroyed in the Islamic Republic or at another acceptable location.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, he urged the Atomic Energy Commission to be witness to this process.

"The enriched uranium (nuclear dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place," Trump said.

On Monday, the U.S. leader said with confidence that Iran will never possess nuclear weapons as he delivered remarks on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery. Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that they are not seeking to possess nukes.

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