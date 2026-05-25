First train from Baku arrives in Georgian capital

This morning, the passenger train from Baku has arrived in Tbilisi for the first time after a long break.

A welcoming ceremony for the train was held at the Tbilisi Railway Station, according to Report.

The train arrived in Tbilisi at 09:04 instead of 08:41.

Today, the train will depart from Tbilisi at 21:00 and arrive in Baku tomorrow at 06:24.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Baku trains will stop in Azerbaijan at Baku Railway Station, Bilajari, Yevlakh, Ganja, Aghstafa and Boyuk Kesik stations, and in Georgia at Gardabani station and Tbilisi Railway Station.

Passenger transportation on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route has been resumed by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC. Modern trains consisting of sleeping cars manufactured by the Swiss company Stadler Rail Group will operate on this route.