Türkiye arrests individuals for spying for Israel

Turkish law enforcement and Turkish intelligence (MIT) have detained two citizens accused of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence service, according to Turkish media.

Investigations indicate one suspect had been spying for Israel since 2012 and later recruited the second individual, leveraging his contacts within Arab communities.

The prosecutor's office found the suspects were conducting surveillance on logistics facilities and collecting information on individuals and organizations perceived as critical of Israel, which was then passed to Mossad.

The investigation also revealed evidence that Israeli intelligence was planning a large-scale operation to infiltrate international supply chains.