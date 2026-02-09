Two suspected Israeli intelligence agents detained in Istanbul

Turkish authorities on Monday arrested two individuals who were detained previously on allegations of working for the Israeli spy agency Mossad.

Mehmet Budak Derya and Veysel Kerimoğlu, who had been under surveillance for some time and were captured in a joint operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and the Istanbul Police Department, completed their procedures before a criminal court of peace at the Istanbul Courthouse.

The court ruled that the suspects be arrested on charges of "obtaining information that must remain confidential for the security or political interests of the state for purposes of political or military espionage.

Derya, who had been under MIT surveillance for some time, and his employee Kerimoglu were transferring information to Mossad. Authorities found that Derya expanded his commercial activities toward Middle Eastern countries through Kerimoglu, developed social and commercial ties with Palestinians opposed to Israel's policies in the region, and transmitted the information they gathered to the Israeli service.

Derya has maintained ties with Israeli intelligence since 2013.

Investigators determined that Derya communicated with the Israeli service through an encrypted system and, following Mossad operatives' instructions, purchased SIM cards as well as internet modems and router devices from Türkiye and other countries, sending photos of labels containing passwords, serial numbers, production details and MAC addresses to his contacts.