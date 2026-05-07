UAE air defense system activated

The Ministry of Defense of the UAE announced that its air defense system was activated on the morning of May 8, successfully intercepting missiles and drones.

In a statement released today, the Ministry of Defense confirmed that the air defense systems in the UAE are effectively addressing threats from missiles and drones.

"The UAE air defense systems are currently actively countering missile and drone threats."

the UAE Ministry of Defense said.

According to a statement from the defense ministry, the sounds reported in different regions of the UAE "are the result of operations conducted by air defense forces to intercept ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles."