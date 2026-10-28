Vestnik Kavkaza

UK extends permission to conduct business with Lukoil's Bulgarian subsidiaries

UK extends permission to conduct business with Lukoil's Bulgarian subsidiaries
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The UK Treasury's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation has extended a license due to expire on October 29, 2026, for transactions with Lukoil's Bulgarian entities under the imposed sanctions restrictions until February 26, 2027.

This concerns interaction with the companies Lukoil Bulgaria EOOD, Lukoil Neftochim Burgas AD, Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria EOOD and Lukoil Bunker Bulgaria EOOD.

The UK added Lukoil to its sanctions list on October 15, ordering all business transactions with the company to be wound up by November 29. Then, on November 14, OFSI issued a license to continue those transactions until February 14, 2026, later extending this deadline to August 13 and then to October 29.

On November 14, 2025, the Bulgarian National Assembly passed a law introducing external management at enterprises of Lukoil Group in the country.

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