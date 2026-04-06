UN rejects resolution on Strait of Hormuz

The UN Security Council rejected a resolution proposed by Bahrain and the UAE on the Middle East.

A joint resolution of Bahrain and the UAE on the Strait of Hormuz was not adopted by the UN Security Council.

11 Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution, while Russia and China voted against it. Pakistan and Colombia abstained.

According to the resolution, countries interested in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz were called upon by Bahrain and the UAE to "coordinate their defensive efforts to ensure safe navigation and the openness of the strait."