Middle East experts consulted by the Trump Administration warn of the danger of protracted hostilities with Iran even if the White House limits itself to air strikes on key Iranian targets.

The New York Times found out that several Asian experts are trying to convince President Donald Trump of the real risk of the US becoming involved in a protracted military conflict with Iran if the order is given to strike Iranian nuclear and missile targets.

According to the newspaper, the White House hopes to repeat the Venezuelan experience in Iran, where the US goal (the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro) was achieved within a few hours without any US casualties. However, experts with access to the Trump administration say the opposite: a military confrontation with Iran will be protracted.