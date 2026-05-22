US, Iran negotiate truce extension, media reports

Financial Times: Washington and Tehran are close to an agreement to extend the truce for 60 days. Negotiations are also underway regarding Iran's nuclear dossier.

Tehran and Washington are in talks to extend the ceasefire. According to the Financial Times, the parties are close to an agreement to extend the truce for two months.

Furthermore, according to the publication's sources, the US and Iran are working on the provisions of the nuclear deal.

Tehran may open the Strait of Hormuz and hand over highly enriched uranium. In return, the US may exempt Iranian businesses and government officials from sanctions.