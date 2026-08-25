US-Iran talks reach impasse - Egyptian MFA

Negotiations to end the conflict between Iran and the United States have reached an impasse, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told the Emirati newspaper The National.

"There is a problem, and as you know, there is currently neither peace nor war," Badr Abdelatty said.

The top diplomat added that the situation appears to be at an impasse.

Abdelatty also emphasized that Egypt "continues to maintain contact" with Tehran and advocates for a swift end to the conflict based on an agreement that would include provisions on the nuclear program, the lifting of U.S. sanctions, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a ceasefire.

The U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran, with Islamabad acting as mediator, signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on July 8, the U.S. resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached on the Strait of Hormuz.