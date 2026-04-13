The Russian Security Council stated that negotiations between Iran and the US may be part of Washington's preparations for a ground operation in Iran.

Washington and Tel Aviv may use the diplomatic process with Iran as cover for implementing military plans that involve a ground invasion of Iran, the Russian Security Council stated.

"The US and Israel may use peace talks to prepare for a ground operation against Iran, as the Pentagon continues to build up US troops in the region,”

– the Russian Security Council stated.

The Security Council noted that the failure of negotiations between the US and Iran could prompt the parties to escalate hostilities in the region. The Russian Security Council also emphasized that the Iranian political system maintains control over the situation and ensures proper administrative and military leadership.