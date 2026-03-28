US-Israeli strikes hit Isfahan University once again

U.S.-Israeli strikes have hit the Isfahan University of Technology in Iran, the Fars news agency reports.

The university in Iran’s central city of Isfahan has come under attack for the second time since the onset of the conflict. The first time the Iranian media reported damage to the university’s buildings from U.S.-Israeli strikes was on March 26.

“Around 2 p.m. (10:30 GMT) on March 29, Isfahan University of Technology was targeted for the second time by a brutal airstrike of Israel and the U.S.,” the university said.

Some of the university’s buildings were damaged and at least four employees suffered injuries.