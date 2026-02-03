US approves 3bln-F-15 sustainment sale to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $3 billion sale to Saudi Arabia to support the sustainment of the Kingdom’s F-15 fighter jet fleet.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said the possible Foreign Military Sale covering F-15 sustainment and related equipment required certification and has been delivered to Congress.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the U.S. by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf Region," the statement reads.

It was noted the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the military balance in the region.

The move came after the U.S. State Department last week approved the possible sale of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement Missiles and related equipment to Saudi Arabia, with an estimated cost of $9 billion.