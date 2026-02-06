US authorizes secondary sanctions against partners of Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to impose additional tariffs on imported goods from countries that buy goods or services from Iran, the White House said.

"Beginning on the effective date of this order, an additional ad valorem rate of duty - for example, 25% - may be imposed on goods imported into the United States that are products of any country that directly or indirectly purchases, imports, or otherwise acquires any goods or services from Iran," the document reads.

Washington administration sees the need to extend the national emergency, formally introduced by the United States earlier to justify other economic measures against Iran.

The document points out that actions and policies of Iran continue to "constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States."