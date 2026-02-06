US begins Olympic reset in relations with Georgia

JD Vance and Marco Rubio warmly welcomed President Mikheil Kavelashvili during the official Olympic dinner in Milan, the Georgian president said. He assessed that the meeting offers hope for the resumption of Tbilisi's previously active contacts with Washington.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili shared details of an informal meeting with senior US officials, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to Kavelashvili, the US officials offered him an unexpectedly warm and welcoming reception.

The meeting between US and Georgian representatives took place on the sidelines of an official reception in Milan hosted by IOC President Kirsty Coventry for high-ranking officials from various countries who had arrived in Italy for the opening of the Winter Olympics.

Mikheil Kavelashvili expressed confidence that the positive dialogue with Vance and Rubio was facilitated by the shared values ​​of Georgia and the Donald Trump Administration, which are equally committed to protecting families and ensuring the national security of their countries.