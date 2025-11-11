U.S. considers building military base near Gaza

The U.S. military is exploring the possibility of constructing a base near the Gaza Strip that could accommodate around 10,000 personnel, Bloomberg reported.

According to the news agency, the U.S. Navy has asked several companies to provide cost estimates for the construction of a "temporary, self-sustaining military base of operations capable of supporting 10,000 personnel and providing 10,000 square feet of office space for a period of 12 months" near the Gaza Strip.

Contractors are expected to build a turnkey base and subsequently provide electricity, food, water, and communications services.

An unnamed U.S. administration official told the agency that the military’s request represents an initial step toward planning the establishment of a base for international stabilization forces.

On September 29, the White House released U.S. President Donald Trump’s comprehensive plan for resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip. On October 9, Israel and Hamas agreed to implement the first stage of Trump’s peace plan, and the ceasefire agreement came into force on October 10.