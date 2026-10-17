US interested in developing ties with Central Asia - Rubio

The United States aims to develop relations with Central Asian countries, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ahead of his departure for Uzbekistan, where a C5+1 ministerial meeting will be held on October 19.

"It's not just about Uzbekistan; it's also about the four other Central Asian nations. These are important relationships",

Rubio said.

According to Rubio, some countries must be visited in person to build relationships, describing the trip as a "strategic visit".

Rubio is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with Central Asian representatives, and more than 200 representatives from major US businesses are also expected in Uzbekistan.

The C5+1 is a mechanism for engagement between the US and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.