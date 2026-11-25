Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Thursday that Russian border guards will leave his country in the coming years.

Speaking at a news conference in Yerevan, Pashinyan said the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) will completely end its operations in Armenia.

"We are grateful to Russian border guards for having stood at Armenia's borders during this time. But I believe the time has come for us to fully assume responsibility for our borders in the coming years," Pashinyan said.

Under a 1992 agreement, FSB border service personnel have jointly guarded Armenia's borders with Türkiye and Iran alongside the Armenian National Security Service's border troops.