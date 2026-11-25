Turkey's Besiktas endured a terrifying journey to Georgia for their Europa League clash with Hapoel Beer-Sheva after their plane was struck by lightning several times during the flight.

The aircraft was unable to land in Batumi because of bad weather and was diverted to Rize-Artvin Airport in Turkey, with the squad now forced to complete the final leg of the trip by road.

Besiktas' private plane left Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport around midday, but circled in Georgian airspace before being diverted when conditions in Batumi proved unsuitable for landing.

As reported by Haber 7, club officials told TRT Spor that the plane was struck by lightning several times and that the squad suffered severe turbulence.

Besiktas confirmed the diversion in a statement:

"The plane carrying our squad, travelling to Batumi in Georgia for the UEFA Europa League match against Hapoel Beer-Sheva, has landed in Rize due to adverse weather conditions in Batumi. Our squad will travel to Batumi by road".

The disruption also forced the club to cancel head coach Vincenzo Italiano's pre-match press conference, which had been scheduled for Batumi on the eve of the game, as the squad faced a road trip from Rize.