The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port increased by $4.21, or 4.4%, from the previous trading session to $100.34 per barrel, according to oil market participants.

A similar upward trend was recorded at Türkiye's Ceyhan port, where the price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis rose by $4.18, or 4.6%, to $95.61 per barrel.

Other benchmark crude grades also posted gains. The price of Urals crude increased by $3.84, or 5.8%, to $70.14 per barrel, while North Sea Dated Brent rose by $4.64, or 5.1%, to $94.96 per barrel.

The latest price increases have pushed Azeri Light significantly above the oil price assumption underpinning Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget, which is based on an average of $65 per barrel.

Meanwhile, global oil prices continued to climb on November 26, with Brent crude exceeding $95 per barrel for the third consecutive session.