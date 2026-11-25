Azerbaijan's new contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative is to connect Eurasian electricity markets through green energy corridors, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

He noted that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The minister highlighted that Azerbaijan ranks second only to China in terms of the volume of investment made domestically and abroad under the initiative.

Shahbazov also highlighted opportunities for cooperation with Chinese companies in developing these corridors. He noted that the routes, spanning Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe, would create a green energy belt along the modern Silk Road and open up opportunities for a multifaceted energy partnership with China.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is defined as a global development strategy launched by China in 2013. Over the past decade, China has signed more than 200 BRI cooperation agreements with over 150 countries and 30-plus international organizations.