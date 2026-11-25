Russian President Vladimir Putin’s combined question-and-answer session and year-end news conference will be held on December 10, the Kremlin press service said.

"The 'Year-End Recap with Vladimir Putin' program will be broadcast at noon on December 10. During the live broadcast, the head of state will review the year’s results and answer questions from journalists and residents of our country," the statement reads.

Last year, the combined event took place on Friday, December 19. However, both Q&A sessions and year-end news conferences have traditionally been held on Thursdays.

The title "Year-End Recap with Vladimir Putin" has been used since 2023. The combined format was introduced in 2020, when coronavirus restrictions prevented the two events from being held separately, as had been done previously.