The Armenian government has approved the shareholders’ agreement to be signed between the shareholders of TRIPP Development Company Closed Joint-Stock Company.

The relevant decision was adopted at the November 26 Cabinet meeting.

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure has been authorized to sign the agreement on behalf of the Government of Armenia with the American company TDC US Inc.

The shareholders’ agreement establishes the principles governing the management of the company to be established in Armenia, the rights and obligations of the parties, and the main mechanisms for developing and implementing investment programs, selecting investors and granting concessions.

The company will be established under the legislation of the Republic of Armenia as a closed joint-stock company, in which the U.S. will hold a 74% stake and Armenia a 26% stake. The company’s Board of Directors will consist of five members, three appointed by the American side and two by the Armenian side.

The shareholders’ agreement of TRIPP Development Company is expected to be signed within a week, after which the company will be registered in Armenia and will be able to begin practical operations.