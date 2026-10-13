US may ask Turkey to intervene in Yemen conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump said he may seek Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's support in addressing escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, expressing confidence in the Turkish leader's willingness to contribute to efforts to ease regional tensions.

Speaking to reporters before departing for a campaign trip to Alaska, the U.S. leader suggested Erdoğan could play a role in addressing the crisis.

"President Erdoğan, I think, would do as I ask," Trump said.

Trump did not elaborate on what role he might ask Erdoğan to play or indicate whether Washington had formally approached Ankara about possible involvement.

Trump's remarks came amid escalating hostilities in Yemen, where the Houthis have intensified attacks against Saudi Arabia as the repercussions of the eight-month U.S.-Iran war spread across the Middle East. The group recently targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in attacks that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300 others, forcing authorities to close the city's airspace.