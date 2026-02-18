Vance expresses gratitude to leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia

US Vice President J.D. Vance acknowledged the efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan toward advancing peace in the South Caucasus during his address at the first Board of Peace meeting on Gaza, held February 19.

Speaking before delegates, Vance expressed appreciation to all participants for their commitment to shaping a more stable future.

"I especially want to mention the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, whom I met just last week. Thank you for making this possible and for showing what true leadership can achieve. … Thank you both for your efforts - it demonstrated great leadership",

J.D. Vance said.

He noted that when military action is replaced by investment in people and prosperity, truly great things can be achieved.

Vance visited both Armenia and Azerbaijan on February 9-10, ahead of the Board of Peace meeting.