First meeting of Board of Peace kicks off in Washington

The first session of the Board of Peace, established at the initiative of the US President, has convened in Washington. The meeting is taking place at Washington Institute of Peace, which was renamed the Donald Trump Institute for Peace late last year.

Representatives from more than two dozen countries are participating in the meeting. Attendees include Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and numerous other officials.

The central topic of discussion is expected to be the Gaza Strip reconstruction plan.

Earlier reports indicated that the Board members would announce a $5 billion commitment toward Gaza's reconstruction during this first meeting. Additionally, participants are expected to discuss the establishment of an international stabilization force tasked with maintaining order in the enclave.

Originally created specifically to address the situation in Gaza, the Board of Peace has since been granted a broader mandate.