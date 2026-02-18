Vestnik Kavkaza

US Air Force aircraft spotted near Iranian border

A US Air Force aircraft has been observed in proximity to the Iranian border again. A source familiar with the matter confirmed this.

The source highlighted that the Boeing P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft was operating over the neutral waters of the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, according to TASS reports.

According to the source, the aircraft has been maintaining an altitude of approximately 5,500 metres for more than an hour, avoiding standard flight corridors used by civilian aviation.

The plane reportedly departed from Bahrain and continues patrolling airspace near Iran.

