US must fulfill terms of memorandum - Iran

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has accused the United States of undermining stability in the Middle East and called on Washington to honor its commitments under agreements with Tehran.

"The parties’ obligations are committed to paper in the memorandum of understanding [between Iran and the United States] quite clearly. And by breaking its commitments, Washington has undermined regional security and generated another reason for not trusting the United States," Ghalibaf said.

According to the Tasnim news agency, he stressed at a meeting with visiting Pakistani army commander Asim Munir that "Iran rejects any pressure and is seeking to ensure compliance with the terms of the memorandum of understanding."