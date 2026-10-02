Norwegian ambassador summoned to Iran's foreign ministry over Starlink

Iran accused Norway of failing to take the necessary measures against the unauthorized operation of Starlink on Iranian territory. The position was voiced during a meeting at Iran's Foreign Ministry, where the Norwegian ambassador was summoned.

Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Norwegian Ambassador to Tehran Paal Bjornestad over the Starlink satellite internet service, Iranian media reported on October 5.

According to the Fars news agency, the ministry told the Norwegian diplomat that the United States and Israel were using Starlink satellite internet against the Islamic Republic.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Norway, as the country where the Starlink network is registered with the International Telecommunication Union, is obliged to prevent the unauthorized deployment of the system on Iranian territory.