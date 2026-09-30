Pentagon to buy interceptor missiles worth nearly 25 billion dollars

Raytheon has signed a $24.4 billion contract with the Pentagon to supply interceptor missiles amid depleted US munitions stockpiles, the Defense Department said.

The five‑year deal, with an option to extend by two years, is intended to ensure continuous deliveries of SM‑6 missiles to the US Navy.

The Pentagon said the order will accelerate production of the missiles, described as essential for air and maritime combat.

The US had faced a shortage of interceptors during the conflict with Iran, and the Congressional Budget Office says Washington has expended between half and two‑thirds of its stockpiles since June 2025.