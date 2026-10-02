Trump plans to visit Uzbekistan

US President Donald Trump will make a working visit to Uzbekistan in the near future, the White House informs.

US President Donald Trump intends to visit Uzbekistan, Paolo Zampolli, the special envoy of the US president for global partnerships, reported.

He said this in an interview with Uzbekistan-24 television, speaking about the US president's working schedule.

"I know that he wants to come to Uzbekistan. The president's working schedule is extremely busy, but he told me that he has a desire to visit Uzbekistan,”

– Paolo Zampolli said.

The US president's special envoy said he is "constantly pushing" the issue of Trump's visit to Tashkent.

Nevertheless, he did not give a specific date for when the trip could take place and expressed hope that it would happen in the foreseeable future.

In addition, Zampolli recalled that Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had received an invitation from his US counterpart to participate in the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, which will be held in Miami, Florida, in December.