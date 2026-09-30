Defence ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia meet in Shusha

Georgian Defence Minister Irakli Chikovani arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit to attend the 13th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Turkish defence ministers, the Georgian ministry said.

Today, Azerbaijani Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met Chikovani in Shusha, Azerbaijan's cultural capital, Report reported.

Both sides stressed that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia contributes significantly to peace, stability, and security in the region, as evidenced by regular meetings and visits in various formats.

The ministers held a detailed exchange of views on prospects for military cooperation, including joint exercises.