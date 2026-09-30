Arkia to airlift Israelis from Dubai - Media

Israeli carrier Arkia has received approval to operate evacuation flights from Dubai after Flydubai cancelled services to Israel following the September 30 incident, Ynet reported.

Two flights are scheduled for October 2 and 3, with three more under consideration.

El Al, which had planned evacuation flights on October 2, cancelled them after failing to secure permission to land in Dubai.

Flydubai flights to Israel were cancelled after a Tel Aviv‑bound aircraft signalled a hijacking. It was later revealed that one pilot had attacked a colleague, though timely intervention by passengers prevented a disaster. Authorities are investigating the possibility of a terrorist attack.