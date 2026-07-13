US resumes blockade of Iran's seaports

The U.S. military has resumed its maritime blockade of Iran on July 14, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"At the Commander in Chief's direction, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on July 14 at 4 p.m. ET [8:00 p.m. GMT]," CENTCOM said in a statement, posted on X.

U.S. forces will enforce the blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

During the initial implementation of the blockade on April 13-June 18, the U.S. military redirected over 140 compliant vessels, and disabled nine non-compliant ships.