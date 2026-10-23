US rushes to evacuate embassies in Middle East - Media

US embassies across the Middle East are being evacuated, with staff and diplomats' families evacuated in a chaotic manner, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the network, the departures are linked to the threat of regional escalation.

Diplomats described the situation as a "disappointing and chaotic déjà vu", noting many had only recently returned to their posts after a previous round of evacuations.

Reuters reports the State Department intends to withdraw embassy personnel in light of a potential operation against the Houthis in Yemen.

Earlier, intelligence services warned Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Iran was plotting attacks on American diplomats in the region.