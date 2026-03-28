US weighs military operation to extract Irans uranium - report

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a military operation to extract uranium from Iran, a complex mission that could place American forces inside the country for days or longer, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Officials said Trump has not made a final decision and is weighing the risks such an operation could pose to U.S. troops

The potential mission is being considered as part of efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, with Trump reportedly open to seizing the material by force if it is not surrendered through negotiations.

The operation would likely require US forces to enter Iranian territory under the threat of drones, missiles and ground fire, secure the sites, and allow specialized teams to locate and extract the material.

The U.S. could avoid such a mission if Iran agrees to hand over the uranium through a negotiated settlement, as Washington has previously removed enriched uranium from other countries through coordinated operations.

Trump has also encouraged diplomatic efforts, with intermediaries including Pakistan, Türkiye and Egypt involved in indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran.