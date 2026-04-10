Vance may have positive impact on Islamabad talks - report

A senior Pakistani source has praised U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s role in pushing the U.S. and Iran towards a diplomatic solution to the war, CNN reported.

According to him, Vance has been key in bringing about the talks set to get underway in Islamabad in the coming hours.

The source familiar with the talks process said they assess it will take a few days of negotiations to get a ceasefire locked in, and that officials in Pakistan were hopeful they could convince Vance to "stay longer" in the country to help bring that about.

Separately, a senior Gulf source said that the Iranians have very little trust in U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who has led previous rounds of negotiations with Iran that have been cut short by U.S. strikes on the country. Witkoff is part of the U.S. delegation participating in the talks in Islamabad.