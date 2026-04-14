Vance to remain US delegation head in Iran talks - CNN

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected to once again lead the U.S. delegation in the event of the next round of negotiations with Iran, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to their information, U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will also remain on the U.S. delegation.

"Trump has entrusted his three senior advisers with the responsibility of exploring a diplomatic pathway to end the ongoing hostilities," the report reads.

On April 11, Iran and the U.S. held several rounds of unsuccessful talks in Islamabad. It was later reported by Tehran and Washington that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of disagreements.