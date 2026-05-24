Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Independence Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, celebrated on May 28.

"Please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday – Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has achieved impressive successes in the economic and social spheres and has earned well-deserved authority on the international stage",

Vladimir Putin said.

According to Putin, Moscow considers the established friendly and allied relations with Baku to be of great importance.

"I am confident that through joint efforts, we will be able to ensure the further development of fruitful bilateral cooperation across various areas, as well as partnership interaction in regional and international affairs",

Vladimir Putin said.

Such cooperation, he noted, serves the fundamental interests of both nations and contributes to strengthening security and stability in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.

"I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, health and success, and to all your fellow citizens – well-being and prosperity",

Vladimir Putin concluded