Vestnik Kavkaza

Well in Atyrau region produces first gas flow

Well in Atyrau region produces first gas flow
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company, KazMunayGas, successfully conducted the test. The company, responsible for hydrocarbon exploration, production, transportation, and processing, announced the first gas flow from the deep well. 

This is the first of five wells drilled at the field. Drilling commenced in November 2024 and was completed in December 2025, reaching a depth of 5,750 meters, according to reports.

"Well testing is fraught with technological challenges: the presence of abnormally high reservoir pressure and hydrogen sulfide",

the KazMunayGas press service reported.

The company is preparing to test the remaining four promising wells, its press service added.

 

340 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.