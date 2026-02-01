Well in Atyrau region produces first gas flow

Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company, KazMunayGas, successfully conducted the test. The company, responsible for hydrocarbon exploration, production, transportation, and processing, announced the first gas flow from the deep well.

This is the first of five wells drilled at the field. Drilling commenced in November 2024 and was completed in December 2025, reaching a depth of 5,750 meters, according to reports.

"Well testing is fraught with technological challenges: the presence of abnormally high reservoir pressure and hydrogen sulfide",

the KazMunayGas press service reported.

The company is preparing to test the remaining four promising wells, its press service added.